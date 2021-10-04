Tina Cipollari just can’t help herself and this time too she seems to have exaggerated: according to some rumors, the columnist would have thrown a bucket of water against Gemma Galgani, victim once again of the jokes of her bitter “enemy”

There is no peace between Tina Cipollari and Gemma Galgani that, for a few weeks a Men and women, had raised the tone of their clash in the studio again, leaving room for almost provocations insults and little veiled digs: Tina’s favorite victim, the Turin lady, who again this year has to face the columnist ready to strike at every good opportunity.

Tina: Bucket of water against Gemma in the studio

This time, however, the words made room for a not new gesture for Tina: an epic water balloon against Gemma, water balloon that saw a bucket of water fly against Gem. To unleash the joke, most likely, some exaggerated attitude della dama, who certainly never misses an opportunity to get noticed, sometimes using inelegant behavior.

Considering that the episode included the first show of this year, Tina jumped at the opportunity by planning it joke

Read also: Men and Women, Tina denies the story with Manetti

How did Gemma react? Will big words have flown or with style and irony the woman will have ridiculed the columnist? We just have to wait a few days to enjoy the show on Canale 5 (unless we are “censored” by the authors who will have to evaluate its effects on the public)