In the US, the killer of a brother and sister was arrested 34 years after the crime

A criminal who killed a brother and sister in their home 34 years ago has been arrested in the US. This is about reports People.

Pamela Sumpter, 43, and John Sumpter, 46, of DeKalb County, Georgia, were found in their apartment on July 15, 1990. Doctors were unable to help the man, and the woman was in serious condition. She said that they were attacked by an unknown person armed with a knife, whom Sumpter invited to the house. In addition, the criminal raped the victim after the attack. Doctors fought for the woman’s life for more than two weeks, but her injuries were too serious.

The crime was not solved until early 2024. In February, a DNA sample of the criminal was uploaded to a database. It matched the sample of the man who raped a woman in Detroit in 1992. At that time, she refused to file a complaint against him because he was her lover. The attacker turned out to be Kenneth Perry, now 55 years old.

The man was arrested in June. On the 25th he was charged with several criminal charges. “More than 30 years have passed since this nightmare happened to my brother and sister. Now the case is finally closed,” James Sumpter responded to information about the arrest of the criminal.

