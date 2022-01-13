Alberto Moreno is to a single goal to become the top scorer defense of history from Villarreal in a season. In fact, his six goals this season have helped him equalize the records of Joan Capdevila and Rodolfo Martín Arruabarrena, that are the defenders also with six goals, that more so many had scored in a single campaign.

Curiously, Moreno joins the list of left-back scorers, a payroll that includes Arruabarrena, Capdevila or Juan Pablo Sorín. Moreno has scored three goals in the league, against Celta in Balaídos (1-1), Elche in La Cerámica (4-1), and against Atlético also at home (2-2). What’s more, scored two goals in the first round of Cup against Victoria from Coruña (8-0); and in one of the Champions League goals against him Young Boys in Switzerland (1-4).

Six goals that equal Joan Capdevila, who scored in the 08-09 and 09-10 seasons, in which the Catalan full-back scored five goals in the league and one in the Champions League in the first season, and five goals in the league and one in the UEFA in the second. While Arruabarrena scored his six goals in the 01-02 season, all of them distributed in the league championship. Following the line of left-back scorers, the next to score the most goals in a season is Juan Pablo Sorín, who was able to score four goals in the 04-05 and 05-06 seasons.

Adding up all the seasons, the defender with the most goals is Joan Capdevila with nineteen goals in four seasons, followed by Arruabarrena with fourteen goals in seven seasons and Mario Gaspar’s eleven goals in thirteen seasons.