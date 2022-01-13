Since last year we were told that Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, it would be becoming a completely free experience. East battle royale already adapted the format of free-to-playAs a consequence, their number of players increased dramatically, but so did their connection and server problems.

Via Twitter, Daniel ahmad, analyst of Niko Partners, revealed that PUBG reached a peak of 670 thousand concurrent players in Steam during the course of today. In addition to servers, players report that there has also been an increase in hackers and cheaters.

PUBG hit 670k peak concurrent players on Steam today, after going free to play. This is double its usual concurrent user figure in the past month. However, the game also received 13x the usual number of negative reviews from people that previously paid / annoyed by cheaters. https://t.co/kX1jmpjawu – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 12, 2022

Despite the competition, PUBG is still one of the battle royale healthier out there and now that it has become free, these figures will surely increase even more. Hopefully its developers can maintain stability on the servers, as well as clean the game of cheats, in order to maintain a constant active user base.

Editor’s note: I think the biggest problem here will be server-side, especially for casual players. After all, I don’t know how many people are willing to wait hours to enter a game, especially for new users.

Via: Twitter