The main signs of the presence of parasites in the body in an interview with Moslenta were named by the head of the medical department of the federal network of medical laboratories KDL Olga Malinovskaya.

“It is not easy to understand that parasites have entered the body, since there are no specific signs that indicate their presence. You can suspect a parasitic infection by paying attention to the accompanying symptoms. Often a person begins to feel very tired for no apparent reason, previously absent allergic reactions may appear, such as urticaria, and the temperature may rise to subfebrile values ​​​​a little above 37 degrees, ”the doctor explained.

Often, the deterioration of the condition alternates with periods of normal health: this is due to the cyclic reproduction of parasites. In addition, there may be problems in the digestive system – diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss, the expert continued. Also, in the presence of parasites in the body, hemoglobin and red blood cells decrease.

