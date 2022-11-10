Alberto Gamero was not satisfied with the performance of millionaires in the first half, but with a very important victory in Barranquilla, which keeps him on the same point line as the leader of home run A, Independent Santa Fe, after two days of the semifinals of the 2022-II League.

Gamero is now getting ready to welcome Deportivo Pereira to El Campín with his team on Monday to keep the dream of the double alive, after having won the Colombia Cup against Junior eight days ago in Bogotá.

“I told them that I hadn’t liked the first half, Junior took the ball from us, they filtered balls down the middle. When we had the ball, we lost it quickly. We hit the goal play. In the second half we had possession, we handled the ball , they had to attack,” Gamero said at a press conference.

The Samario DT highlighted the work of Millonarios in the second stage. “In some contractions we were able to increase the score. We defended ourselves quite well, we controlled the game and we finished calmly. We saw that the second was closer, more than their draw”.

Gamero insisted that it was important to win in Barranquilla, after what happened in the classic: “One must live in the present, today is that the tie we drew against Santa Fe, it was necessary to win. We proposed a match according to what we wanted, finals match. I saw the group comfortable, calm and we controlled the rhythms of the match at times”.

The coach referred to the situation of Luis Carlos Ruiz, who was injured before the end of the first half. “He comes with discomfort, but not to stop training or playing. It’s that as the game goes on, he feels pain. He asked for a change, it could be something bigger, we’ll look at it. We have these four days to see if he’s against Pereira”, he explained.

Gamero achieved a milestone that no Millonarios technician, since Gabriel Ochoa Uribe had achieved: winning two league games in a row in Barranquilla in the same tournament. The doctor did it in 1975.

“We have won in many places. We have seen our colleagues from Bogotá giving us statistics, where we had not won in some places. We have achieved many games on the road, the mentality will not change on the visit,” he assured.

“There are duels where the rivals force us, as happened in the Cup here, they withdrew us. The mentality is to consider equal duels, in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali. It is to try that the rival does not submit us, some achieve it, others do not ” , he added.

