Alberto Gamero He lived an intense match against America. His Millionaires showed signs of authority, but also some weaknesses and that is why he went from thrashing América and having a tight 4-3 victory.

(It may interest you: Great game: Millionaires danced and won, but America gave battle, 4-3)

In any case, it was a great game. Millionaires won and is close to qualifying. Coach Alberto Gamero analyzed the victory at El Campín.

Gamer’s reactions

Millionaires vs. America. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

Analysis: “We saw the game we planned, we expected America to be the way it turned out, offensive. If we are going to defend ourselves well, we can play against them and hurt them. We didn’t back down, America attacked us and gave us space and we went out at speed”.

From 4-1 to 4-3: “It’s about 10 minutes that we made mistakes, not that América surpassed us. Two errors. I have two full-backs and Quiñones controls and throws the center and Suárez puts it in. There was a marking error. And the other one is a bad rejection and it’s a great goal. But those minutes don’t get me out of my head about the very good rest that the team played. We won well despite the 4-3”.

Match plans: “All the teams find it difficult when they go down to sea level to return to the height. We have a very important game against América MG. I think we are the team that has played the most games. We do not have contracture or strain injuries. Those who have entered they have answered”.

Oscar Cortes: “It’s not that Gamero has the last word, I’m not the owner of Millionaires, but you have to look at the desire of the player and the heritage of the institution. The one who can decide is the player. We want the National Team to do well and it must take the best, and Óscar is. If I oppose Colombia falls on me. And if I let him go, the fans of Millonarios believe that I don’t think of Millonarios. Let the player decide”.

El Campín pitch: “From what we saw, today the field is better. But this field is much better. It is not one hundred percent… The whole country sees that the field is being damaged. Millionaires complain but this depends on the entity, that they understand that the field is for soccer”.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news