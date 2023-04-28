Moscow gives the green light to the law that provides for the expulsion of non-Russian residents from the occupied regions of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for theexpulsion for residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia in the referendum last September who do not agree to become Russian citizens. Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporozhyia – and Crimea – are “historic territories of Russia” and the people who live there are “part of our people”, so it is necessary “to defend and protect their unequivocal decision to return to Russia”. This is how the head of the Kremlin expressed himself in St. Petersburg, after that the law was passed by the Duma parliament.

Missiles in the night on Kiev and Dnipro

Last night, meanwhile, the Russian army launched over 20 cruise missiles on Kiev and several other cities in central and southern Ukraine. The death toll is at least 16including a three-year-old girl and the young mother a Dnipro. In the capital, also under attack, the missiles were shot down by the defense and no casualties were recorded.

Victims in Uman in a residential building

TO Humanin central Ukraine, a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building: at least 23 civilians dead and several wounded. “Two hours ago we took out the last wounded man and as I see from the conditions of the building, in my opinion, there is no hope of finding other survivors at the moment”. This was stated by the head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburetsto journalists present at the site of the Russian attack on Uman.

