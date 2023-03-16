Alberto Gamero is clear: he pointed out the mistakes of Millionaires

Millonarios lost 3-1 to Atlético Mineiro and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, in a match in which the Brazilian club was superior.

Alberto Gamero, Millonarios coach, spoke clearly, did not remain silent and analyzed the game of his team.

Pereira’s change. “After the yellow card, Pereira diminished and it is not easy to continue playing with a card on him. Mineiro accumulated a lot of people in the middle. He had many players on the inside and that was working well for us, we controlled them ”.

The need. “I saw that we needed a quick man on the outside and that’s why Valencia came on. The game, there, was matched. In the goals the aerial balls made it difficult for us and we lost a lot of balls, that hurt us and we were wrong”.



Direct balls. “We cannot cover the sky with one finger. Those air balloons are costing us. We have worked on it, but they are errors and we try to improve them. That gets better in training. We are realizing what is happening to us”.

The mistakes. “It costs us a lot. We made the 1-2 figure in front of the central defenders. In the first half we had hits, the central defenders got bigger and we won balls behind our backs”.

