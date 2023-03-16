In a forum held by FOX Sports to warm up the actions prior to the National Classic between the eagles of america and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in Liga MX, some legends of yesteryear were summoned to exchange their points of view on how they experienced this rivalry.

Some of the former players who were present, was Carlos Reinosohistoric champion both as a player and technical director of América, who recalled how he reproached Oribe Peralta for having played for Chivas, after having been ‘Aguila’.

“Oribe, the worst shit you could have done was to have gone to Chivas”, commented Reinoso, assuring that before the rivalry between América and Chivas was one of hate, not simply sports.

Seriously

In the same way, Carlos Reinoso, of Chilean origin, and one of the best foreign players who has come to compete in MexicoIn addition to criticizing Oribe Peralta, he clarified that he does not tolerate seeing that today players from both squads are friends and that they exchange shirts after the game, something that he prohibited in his time as coach of the Azulcrema.

“I always told them that here you cannot change shirts with your rival, you must have respect for the fans; It is incredible that a Clásico that you lost ends and the player stays on the field to talk, laugh and change shirts with the rival when the fan leaves the stadium crying, they do not deserve this contempt from ushe declared.

The National Classic will take place next Saturday, March 18, at the AKRON Stadium in Jalisco, which is scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m., between the fourth best ranked, the Flock, and the fifth best, the Águilas.

“In my time playing against Chivas was a natural hatred, those were other times. They had Alberto Guerra, one of the best coaches of all time in Chivas, but one entered with that desire to want to beat them, they really felt hatred, natural hatred, it was not just a sports rivalry and I say that with great respect”, added the Chilean.