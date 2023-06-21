National and Millionaires They meet in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia that starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín, where the local hopes to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

The first game will be this Wednesday at 8 pm at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín.

The analysis

Alberto Gamero, coach of the Bogota team, spoke before the game.

The pressure. “This group knows that we have made mistakes, but the next day they will improve them. The group is calm. In the second half against Medellín, the caste was removed. I tell you that we are here because we have made merits, as Nacional”.



The absence of Juan Pablo Vargas. “We cannot worry about an absence because it is mandatory. He is a player of the hierarchy and when he plays for the team he feels comfortable, but Arias has given us a good hand. I’m not scared.”

The idea. “Both Nacional and we have made merits. I always tell my players that we must go out on the pitch to propose.”

The final. “We played a final, a title and I have always had the peace of mind that I feel safe with what I do. I have nothing to fear, nor fear and I will not have them”.

The rival. “We have lost the same games: 3. It is a Nacional that has evolved. DT has made many variations and it has given results. We have analyzed it. It is a team that has varied and we have focused on the last two or three games “.

Favorites? “We don’t feel like favourites. We feel we have the ability to fight in the final. We have been working for three and a half years, fighting and that is something that satisfies me. We need to win.”

finish at home “I have not been well, but the cough has improved. Playing as a visitor doesn’t take anything away from us. The key is to get a good result, but here and there it will be the same game, that will not change because of the locality”.

Message to the fans. “If Millos is champion, the people of Nacional will be killed and vice versa. We have to learn to accept things. It is sad that our fans are not here and that Nacional’s are not in Bogotá. What we want is peace.”

Captain

mackalister shiva He is the captain of Millonarios and he also spoke about the final.

Your analysis. “I thank you for playing these types of matches and hopefully we can get ahead”

Play in Medellin. “It has been important that the times we have come we have come to propose. The square is motivating, that represents the country because of how football feels”.

Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

The cups. “We have improved in international cups and I think that something has been improving for that international image.”

No fans in Medellín. “I hope that as a society we can see the stadiums of two colors again. Life is always above a ball or a color.”

