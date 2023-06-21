Diletta Leotta, insults to Loris Karius’ partner on social media

Diletta Leotta has posted photos on her social profile which has sparked some comments and criticisms by some web users. The shot sees the DAZN presenter lying on her side in a bikini top (and hand covering her belly). Goalkeeper Loris Karius’ partner (last season in the ranks of Newcastle, Inter-Milan dream for the next championship), shows the body of a pregnant mother and the image is very sweet and beautiful in turn.

“How to spend the last day of spring”, wrote Diletta Leotta who has suffered some vulgar insults for the forms due to pregnancy.

Diletta Leotta, the fans defend lady Karius: “You have no respect even for a pregnant girl, disgusting”

Red card comments. Many fans of the Italian football muse who rushed to her defense. “I see a beautiful girl who will soon become a mother relax (which I find scrosant) so I don’t see the reason for such wickedness ..”, writes a follower of Diletta Leotta. “But why do you always have to offend! You are wonderful!”, Another social user echoes him. And again: “You have no respect even for a pregnant girl, disgusting”, “Wonderful to the future mother,” Superb “and lots of little hearts of affection for Loris Karius’ partner.

Diletta Leotta, Amateur Mother with Ilaria D’Amico

Meanwhile, after the success of the first episode with Alessia Marcuzzi (and related revelations related to… sex toys), Diletta Leotta announced the forthcoming release of the second episode of the podcast by Amateur Mom starring Ilaria D’Amico, former colleague of the showgirl at the time of Sky.

“An icon of Italian journalism and for me a great example of a woman and a mother”said Diletta presenting the TV presenter and partner of Gigi Buffon.





