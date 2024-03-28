Millonarios broke a streak of seven games without winning this Wednesday. And it was not just any triumph. They won 3-1 in the classic against Santa Fe, in which they had a lot of trouble in the first stage and then, after turning the score around before the break, they controlled the game well in the second half.

Although the situation remains difficult in the standings, Millonarios still has a chance to qualify for the League semifinals: it has 16 points and is two behind eighth place, Independiente Medellín.

However, it must be remembered that the classic 315 was anticipated by Karol G's concert in El Campín and by Millos' participation in the Copa Libertadores, in which he will debut on Tuesday against Flamengo in El Campín.

Alberto Gamero, the Millonarios coach, announced that he will give priority to the Libertadores and for this reason, Saturday's match against Fortaleza en Techo will be played with an alternate roster.

Statistics of the classic Millionaires vs. Santa Fe Photo:SofaScore Share

“On Saturday we have another game. Not even a mixed roster, we are going to try to ensure that those who play on Saturday do not play on Tuesday. “We want to have a very good Copa Libertadores,” Gamero said at a press conference.

Millonarios, too, had many casualties in this classic: Álvaro Montero and Juan Pablo Vargas were called up to the Colombian and Costa Rican national teams, respectively. And, due to various injuries, Andrés Llinás, Danovis Banguero, Leonardo Castro and Luis Paredes were not there.

Gamero hopes to get Castro back for the Copa Libertadores duel against Flamengo, on Tuesday in El Campín. “Today (Wednesday) they gave us Castro, we are going to do reconditioning and ball work over the next few days. It is the closest to returning for Tuesday. Banguero and Paredes will not be enough yet,” said the DT.

Regarding the classic, Gamero highlighted the team's attitude. “It was one of those games of character, of hierarchy, of manhood. I told them: 'Today we played against a great, strong team.' Millonarios behaved like a strong team, we showed courage. “They knew how to counteract the virtues of Santa Fe,” he said.

Millionaires vs. Santa Fe, in El Campín. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME Share

Gamero, however, lost two other pieces due to injury and hopes that his recovery time will not be long. Jorge Arias and Daniel Cataño came out impressed.

“Players get injured in the games in which we were going to need them the most. The work of Óscar Vanegas and Alex Moreno was very good,” he stressed.

Watch the Millonarios press conference after winning the classic

