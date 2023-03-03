millionaires defeated 2-1 at Catholic University of Ecuadorwith goals from Leonardo Castro and Daniel Catano and qualified to the third phase of the Libertadores Cup.

Alberto Gamero, the winning coach, spoke after the commitment.

(Millionaires continues in the race in the Copa Libertadores, after a victory suffered) (Millionaires: relive the great goals of the Libertadores qualifying, video)

the DT

The best. The ability and intelligence that the players had stood out. They threw many centers at us and asked, but they understood, they took over the field, they circulated on the field.

The match. In the goal options, one says that the game ends tight. The ‘U’ took shots from dangerous sides and they always took risks. We, in a couple of cons, were able to score. It is a happiness for us this classification to the next phase.

Fernando Uribe. It is a joy, a satisfaction when Uribe entered. He gave us that feeling of joy. He came in motivated and I’m glad he did today. I know of the hard moments and it has been a pleasant moment. I didn’t have it budgeted for 45 minutes. Castro shows me that he was tired and that he had cramps.

Photo: See also Tolima goes to Brazil in search of qualification in the Copa Libertadores Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

Mineiro. we know it. The Brazilians are used to being in the Cup. The first game is here and you have to win it. You have to go there with the three points. They are a class rival, but my team left me with a good feeling.

what is coming I wait until Saturday to see which player has the capacity for the game against Cali. On Wednesday we have another rival, so we don’t know. There are things that suddenly need to be clarified. I know that everyone criticized me for the team we took to Quito. We traveled on Thursday, ate at 11 at night and went to sleep at 12. We arrived in Bogotá on Friday at 2 pm. And the next day we traveled at noon.

The team. The group makes a big effort. The player is a human being and gets tired. There are some who tire more than others.



(Clara Chía does not hide: forceful reaction after Shakira’s song ‘a Piqué’)

Sports