Head of the Japanese Embassy in Kyiv Kuninori Matsuda and Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov on Thursday, March 2, discussed granting Ukraine a grant for restoration work in the amount of $164 million.

According to the press service of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the participants of the meeting signed the necessary documents on the grant. It is expected that the Ukrainian authorities will use the funds received to clear the territories, eliminate debris and support the affected regions.

Earlier, on February 1, it became known that Japan allocated $170 million in the form of a grant for the restoration of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Under the terms of the aid, the money will be used to purchase Japanese goods and pay for services.

On January 18, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than half of all energy facilities in the country were damaged. He stressed that more than 160 thousand infrastructure facilities and residential buildings require repair and restoration in the country.

Prior to that, on November 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than $1 trillion would be needed to restore the country. According to him, now Kyiv is developing a system that will allow partner countries to “take patronage” in the restoration of the regions, cities or enterprises of the country.

