Almost three months after leaving prison due to a disputed ruling by the Constitutional Court, Alberto Fujimori, the agricultural engineer who established an authoritarian regime in the 1990s in Peru, officially returned to the political arena with some quick statements. A week ago, after spending a few hours in the emergency area of ​​a local clinic due to dizziness and a decrease in his blood pressure, he refrained from commenting on the situation, as he said he was more “concentrated on his health.” . He even joked to answer the questions: “I've already forgotten.” [de la política]”.

It has been a matter of days for the patriarch of the Fujimori clan to change his mind. In a brief interview given to the Willax television channel, he has provided statements on behalf of Fujimori and the Fuerza Popular party, as spokesperson for the group and at the same time spokesperson for the opposition. The thickest thing: he has confirmed an alliance with the Executive and an agreement for Dina Boluarte to conclude her mandate. Regarding the possibility of an early election, he said: “It is not justified. The Government of President Dina Boluarte will continue until 2026. At least Fuerza Popular and Fujimori have agreed to this.”

The head of state, who assumed the presidency after Pedro Castillo's failed self-coup, has defended the release of Fujimori, who did not comply with his 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity when it was determined that he was the direct author of the Barrios massacres. Altos and La Cantuta. And she did it in contravention of the express order of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. “We are respectful of the institutions of the rule of law and democracy. Within that legal framework, the release of Mr. Fujimori fits with that respect for the autonomy of the country's institutions,” justified the ruling of the Constitutional Court last December.

With his nasal probe and his oxygen cylinder, Alberto Fujimori established the position of the Fuerza Popular party regarding the next electoral elections: they will try for power again, although he did not confirm if his main letter will be his daughter Keiko, who has been burned bread on the oven door three times: he came in second place by a narrow margin in the last three elections. “It is still premature to make decisions, but we will do so in due course. What is going to be done is that Fujimorism is always present because there is an audience,” he expressed with a smile.

At 85 years old and in poor health, as his entourage has repeated on countless occasions, it is very unlikely that Alberto Fujimorismo will run for the Presidency, but the fact that he has not ruled it out is at least a message. Regarding his son Kenji, a former congressman, being a real option for the orange party, he said briefly: “he is not thinking much about politics.”

On the other hand, the former autocrat gave his opinion about Vladimiro Montesinos, his closest advisor during his government, who last month accepted his guilt in the Pativilca case massacre, where six citizens were murdered in 1992 for supposedly being terrorists. For political analysts, this act has a direct impact on the responsibility of Fujimori, prosecuted for the same case. “Well, every person makes their own mistakes, right? But he fulfilled his function. He worked in Intelligence and did it well. In the end, he was confused by the money,” said the former president, calling Montesinos' crimes errors and at the same time getting rid of his own.

Journalist Glatzer Tuesta believes that his statements will have consequences. “On top of the fact that they take him outside of an express ruling of the Inter-American Court, that this conflicts with access to justice, he goes out to do politics in a way as crude as this. He goes inside again. That's what's going to happen, I have the impression.”

Finally, regarding his pardon, which raised so much dust, he limited himself to saying that “it is totally justified and that the Constitutional Court has duly supported in all aspects.” Almost three months after his release, the man who governed Peru in the nineties is back in the ring.

