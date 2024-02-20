Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 17:55

Global demand for oil reached a new seasonal high in December, according to statistics published by the Joint Organizational Data Initiative (JODI). It was the eighth monthly record of 2023.

Demand for oil from countries that send data to the entity rose by around 500 million barrels per day in December, in the monthly comparison, as the expansion of demand in Asia offset the decline in the United States and Europe.

Demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has risen to record highs, while demand for diesel and gasoline has declined to close to the 5-year seasonal average.

Crude oil production fell slightly in December, when it fell by 300 thousand barrels per day compared to the same month of the previous year.

The sharpest drops in crude oil production were recorded in Saudi Arabia (-1.5 million barrels per day) and Iraq (-345 thousand barrels per day). This decline was partially offset by increases in the USA (+1.1 million barrels per day), Canada (+312 thousand barrels per day and China, with 184 thousand barrels per day.