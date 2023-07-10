Alberto Anaut, founder of La Fábrica and promoter of various cultural initiatives such as the PhotoEspaña festival, has died at the age of 68 due to a long illness, as confirmed by the editorial. “With immense pain, from La Fábrica we communicate that Alberto Anaut, who lived with a long illness that did not prevent him from working until the last minute with his entire team, has passed away this morning,” the company said in a statement.

Among the projects that Anaut has launched, in addition to those mentioned, there is also the magazine ‘Matador’ – “his first and most beloved project” – or festivals such as Eñe, Madrid Design Festival or Pública. “Those of us who have been working and learning from him all these years will try to maintain his legacy and contribute to promoting culture with the same tenacity, enthusiasm and affection that he put into each project,” La Fábrica pointed out. His family and friends will see him off this afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m. at the San Isidro Funeral Home.

Anaut (Madrid, 1955-2023) studied Sociology, Political Science and Information Science, abandoning all three careers to practice journalism. He began working at the age of 19 for the magazine ‘Actualidad Económica’. For ten years he specialized in economic journalism. He founded the magazine ‘Mercado’ and, after a period of two years at ‘Diario 16’, he directed it from 1983 to 1988. In 1988 he joined ‘El País’ as editor-in-chief of ‘El País Semanal’, until 1993 when he was appointed deputy editor of the newspaper.

He resigned a year later to prepare the launch of the ‘Matador’ magazine, whose themes revolve around ideas, culture and current trends. He briefly returned to active journalism as director of ‘La Revista, de El Mundo’ (1995-97).

In 1994 he founded La Fábrica, a cultural management company that has promoted art centers such as La Casa Encendida or La Térmica, heritage conservation projects such as the Archive of Creators, or internationally prestigious festivals such as Madrid Design Festival, Notodofilmfest, Eñe or PHotoESPAÑA. . He was currently president of La Fábrica and Club Matador.