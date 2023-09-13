Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11:59



Updated 1:43 p.m.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, spoke this Wednesday in the Debate on the State of the European Union (SOTEU), which is being held at the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Strasbourg. In this debate, the last one that Ursula von der Leyen held as president of the European Commission, Albares has conveyed the four priority lines of the Spanish presidency of the Council: open strategic autonomy, the green deal, the unity of the EU and the social pillar of the same.

Green reindustrialization and strategic autonomy to reduce dependency in key sectors will be one of the central themes of the informal leaders’ summit to be held on October 6 in Granada. Likewise, the Government has proposed to “advance the green transition, environmental adaptation to stop the climate emergency as well as to create quality jobs.” He has also referred to the achievement of a Migration and Asylum Pact in the EU.

Albares, who spoke as a representative of the EU Council chaired by Spain, called for “strengthening European unity.” He has reaffirmed Spain’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression “for as long as necessary” and has vindicated the role of the Spanish presidency, “which is promoting and supporting Parliament’s efforts for a more inclusive union in gender equality, childhood and disability issues.

He explained that the presidency has already held 25 trilogues (the informal groups to create legislative proposals with a member of the Commission, another from Parliament and a third from the presidency of the Council), and has foreseen that the pace of these meetings will increase in the coming weeks as well as negotiating the files still pending approval before the end of this Legislature.