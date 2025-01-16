Albares defends in Damascus before the new leader the “progressive lifting” of sanctions on Syria

Spain defends a “progressive lifting” of sanctions on Syria after the fall of Al Assad. The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, expressed this after meeting with the de facto president of the country, the leader of the jihadist coalition that took power on December 8, Ahmed al-Sharaa –Abu Mohammad Al Jolani– .

Al-Sharaa, head of the Islamist Levant Liberation Organization (HTS) – formerly Al Qaeda in Syria and classified as a terrorist group by the UN Security Council and by countries such as the US, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union – attempts appear as a more moderate leader, to the point that he opens the doors of the People’s Palace to the foreign press that accompanies the Western leaders who visit him in what was a symbol of the old regime.

There, in that impressive gray mass, with a soft red carpet that every so often two employees work hard to comb so that it is a uniform color, Al-Sharaa received this Thursday the head of Spanish diplomacy surrounded by his team, including his Minister of Foreign Affairs, all of them – without women – in suits and ties; A kind of “blazer diplomacy”, as the former head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has once mentioned.