Haas, continuing a tradition consolidated over the years, is the first F1 team to show the new livery on a rendering of the VF-24. This is a car that has little to do with the evolution of the VF-23 presented in the United States GP in Austin, since the resemblance to the world champion Red Bull RB19 with Max Verstappen is more marked. At most, the end-of-season car could be considered a “bad copy” of the new one, but the attention that needs to be paid will be on how the Red Bull “dress” was worn on the Ferrari mechanics.

Gene Haas entrusted the management of the American team to Ayao Komatsu, the Japanese engineer promoted to the role of team principal, after the “expulsion” of Gunther Steiner, while Andrea De Zordo, chief designer of the VF-24, who took over the responsibility technique of the team after the exit of Simone Resta who left the team at the end of his three-year contract.

The Haas VF-24 anticipates some concepts that we will see on the Ferrari SF-24 on February 13, since the specifications of the chassis (made by Dallara) as well as the gearbox and suspension come from the Maranello “supermarket”.

Longer frame, shorter gear

The wheelbase has not changed, but there is a longer frame behind the driver and, therefore, a shorter transmission which partly modifies the weight distribution, probably in an attempt to find a better balance useful for preserving the life of the tyres, since wear was the big flaw of the VF-23.

Push suspension with anti-dive

The suspension attachments have been modified: the push rod layout has been maintained at the front, but the triangle attachments have been moved: the front one has been raised to the edge of the frame, while the rear one has been inclined downwards to increase the anti-static effect. -dive, i.e. to reduce the nose sinking when braking. The steering arm remains low and creates a blowing with the lower triangle which seems to have a less protruding cradle for attachment to the body.

The front wing has the nose resting on the second element, following the prevailing fashion at the end of 2023, with the first flap with a very wide chord towards the side bulkhead and blowings similar to Mercedes concepts in the connection with the endplate. The nose seems more hollowed out, but remains in line with Haas tradition.

Slide bellies type RB19

The bellies are clearly inspired by Red Bull: the mouth of the radiators in the front section is narrower, because the lower “tray” has been curved upwards which allows a decidedly greater quantity of air to be directed towards the bottom because the side it is much more flared. The lower anti-intrusion cone has been sunk into the bottom (like the SF-24) and, therefore, the undercut tends to that seen on the RB19.

Gearbox radiator on the PU

The channel at the top of the sidepods disappears because they are sloping. The cooling system of the Ferrari power unit has been revised: we said that the air intakes are smaller because the technicians decided to get closer to the standards of Maranello, where they took more risks last year, but it seems evident that the slimming of the belly was possible thanks to the movement of the gearbox radiator above the engine-gearbox.

Larger, non-triangular airbox

There is a clue that reveals the novelty: the dynamic air intake is no longer triangular and narrow, but is significantly larger to supply the high-mounted radiator: the aerodynamic advantage of the narrow sides is greater than the worsening of the center of gravity with the weight placed higher.

Hot air vents in the bazooka

The two vertical fins on the sides of the airbox have remained, while the bonnet has been redesigned, given that at its root it adopts a rather showy bazooka: in the upper, horizontal part, there are the gills to vent the heat of the power unit, given that the openings on the bellies have disappeared.

The aerodynamicists felt that it was better to pay a little more efficiency to the rear wing to encourage better use of the diffuser, given that it is the bottom that generates 60 percent of the load. The beam wing is biplane and the rear wing is in continuity with that of last year with the mono-pylon as support.

Rear pull rod moved

And the background also reveals the identity of Milton Keynes, but it is reasonable to think that when we see the car on the track it will have a development for the first race. The rear suspension is pull rod: the most interesting aspect is the movement of the tie rod about 100 mm further back, a sign that the way the rear axle works changes.

