Tourism has traditionally been one of the great engines of the Spanish economy and 2024 was no exception. Last year this sector contributed close to 208 billion euros to the national GDP, 6.5% more than in 2023. This is reflected in the annual balance sheet published this Thursday by Exceltur, which highlights that The growth of tourism activity has been more than double the 3.1% growth of the Spanish economy as a whole. However, the sector warns of the need to increase investment so as not to die of success and, in particular, of the “pressure” that in some areas is generating the “uncontrolled” increase in tourist apartments.

Exceltur calculates that tourism has contributed 26.2% of the growth of the Spanish economy in 2024, thus being the sector that contributed the most. “The boast that is made of the Spanish economy is fundamentally thanks to the tourism sector”the new executive vice president of Exceltur, Óscar Perelli, expressed at a press conference, adding that the forecast is that the progress of the sector will continue in 2025 with a growth of 4% in its contribution to the Spanish economy until reaching the 224,000 million euros and represent 13.5% of GDP. Also Sales of tourism companies increased by 7.7% last year compared to 2023 and are expected to do so by 5.6% in 2025 in a “normalization” environment.

Furthermore, Exceltur emphasizes that economic growth has been accompanied by the generation of higher quality employment. According to the balance published this Thursday, the sector created 72,000 new jobs last year additional additions, which meant an increase in membership of 3.2% -compared to the general 2.5%-. At the same time, temporary employment was reduced to represent 7.8% of contracts. “It improves the contribution of tourism not only from a purely economic point of view, but also from a social point of view,” celebrated Perelli, who recalled that salaries in activities related to tourism rose on average 3.2% in 2024, above of inflation.

Much of the growth in the sector is explained by the increase in the influx of tourists -especially foreigners-, but also by the increase in spending that travelers make when visiting Spain. “80% of the increase in tourist activity is due to the good performance of foreign demand”Perelli has acknowledged. And the spending of foreign visitors grew by 16% in 2024 compared to the 7.3% increase in that of domestic travelers, although the business alliance calls not to lose sight of domestic demand, which moves more within the country and is expected to strengthen in 2025.

“The volume of tourism has grown, but “The main determining factor of the pressure is the proliferation of tourist apartments”clarified the executive vice president of Exceltur, who described as “worrying” the “unbridled” expansion of this accommodation formula. The number of places offered in housing for tourist use grew by 17.5% in 2024 on average in Spain, compared to an increase of 2.9% in hotel beds. In ten Spanish cities there are already more vacation rentals than hotels, according to Exceltur data.





In this context, Perelli has assured that the entry into operation of the state registry of short-term accommodation starting in July is “very good news.” The so-called new Single Window system designed by the Ministry of Housing will require that each apartment offered on platforms on-line As a tourist rental, seasonal rental or to rent by rooms, it has a unique code that verifies compliance with the state, regional and municipal regulations that correspond in each case. “Forcing digital platforms to only market what is regulated is great news”Perelli stressed, recalling that many tourist apartments operate illegally.

“2025 is going to be a good year for tourism, but “It will force us to dedicate a great effort to tourism management more than ever”acknowledged the executive vice president of Exceltur, urging the private sector and administrations to work together to manage the increase in activity and not die of success. “Growth has to be through added value and not through affluence,” he emphasized. Even recognizing the role of the autonomous communities and city councils, to manage growth Exceltur has urged the Government to approve a National Tourism Strategy in 2025, to promote investment “much more”, to promote a structural transformation plan for ‘sun and beach’ destinations and to improve the quality of transportation infrastructure, among other pending tasks.