The four hours of chaos and uncertainty after the assault by hundreds of Bolsonaro’s followers on the three state powers of the state in Brazil in protest of the return of Lula da Silva to power has caused a cascade of reactions among the main leaders of politics Spanish. Although not even the condemnation of the assault on the buildings of the Three Powers of the Brazilian State carried out by the followers of the far-right ex-president has avoided the row between the Government and the main opposition party.

Last night the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, alluded to what happened in the Latin American country and recalled the suppression that the Government has carried out of the crime of sedition in the Penal Code in our country -assuring that if the same happens in Spain it would only be a crime of public disorder. Something to which the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, responded this morning, calling the reaction of the popular “unfortunate.” «I have been very concerned that the main opposition party, in its first public demonstration, has nothing to say about democracy in Brazil. That he has nothing to say about the far right and far right movements. As a Spanish citizen, I find it unfortunate that they try to question the legitimacy of the President of the Government.

Albares believes that the assault on the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court in Brazil this Sunday follows a “practically identical” pattern to the assault on the Capitol and warns of the risk that far-right movements with “Trumpist traces” will spread throughout the world: “Not wanting to recognize clear and democratic results after a vote and that have been ratified by the competent authority”.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke along the same lines, who this morning expressed his support for the Brazilian democratic institutions and warned that “the greatest threat to democracy is the resurgence of ultra movements willing to overwhelm with all ». “The methods are repeated in all the countries that suffer these movements.”

The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, for his part, yesterday expressed his party’s support for the Brazilian people and called for the “immediate restoration of constitutional order” without giving in to “populism.” “You cannot give in to populism and radicalism, which try to undermine respect for institutions, democracy and public liberties,” the “popular” leader posted in a message on Twitter. A message that the Galician leader made shortly after the controversy sparked by the PP spokeswoman.