Mariano Albaladejo, until Saturday vice president of the Murcia Region Football Federation (FFRM), announced last Wednesday his candidacy for the position held by José Miguel Monje Carrillo: that of president. In his public appearance at the door of the institution in charge of managing Murcian football, the owner of the insurance company Gesa said that he wants to achieve an entity that is “open, for everyone and fair.” Last Saturday, only three days after saying these words, he received a statement from Francisco Fernández Soria, general secretary of the FFRM, in which he was told that “by order of the president I inform you that as of the date [16-12-2023]he is leaving as a member of the board of directors of this Federation.

This decision has surprised those around Albaladejo. A member of his team told LA VERDAD yesterday that “Mariano had agreed to speak with José Miguel Monje Carrillo on Monday or Tuesday.” [ayer u hoy] this week, because the president had told him that last week he was going to be away. Therefore, Monje Carrillo has not given the candidate the option to do anything, since he had made it clear that when he spoke with him he would decide the position he was going to adopt.

Despite the shock over Albaladejo's dismissal as vice president of the FFRM, this same spokesperson for the candidate's team assures that “the important thing is that since Mariano announced that he was going to run for the presidency of the Murcia Federation, he has been receiving numerous shows of adhesion and support.

«The normal thing would be for him to resign. “It is not an elected position, but a trusted person,” the president said on Thursday, referring to the candidate for his position.

From the FFRM, for their part, they downplay the surprise shown by the Albaladejo team, since Monje Carrillo himself, last Thursday, at the draw for the Spanish Cup held at the Roman Theater in Cartagena, said referring to this matter that “the normal thing would be for him to resign. It is not an elected position, but rather a trusted person. If he has decided to run, the logical thing is for him to resign from the vice presidency that he currently holds. I'm going to wait a little to see what we do. Furthermore, we do not know when we are going to call the elections yet. There is a new format and the Ministry has not yet sent us the new criteria. The territorial elections cannot overlap with those of the Spanish Federation,” explained Monje.

As things stand, it seems very difficult for there to be a rapprochement between the parties. «Albaladejo]He has not raised anything with me and he has been vice president for a long time. A few days ago he informed me that he was going to show up. We agreed that we would have a coffee, but I don't know what he means when he talks about improving the institution. The Murcia Football Federation is an entity that I took over 19 years ago with 480,000 euros in turnover and today it has a turnover of almost 10 million euros. From 12,800 licenses we have gone to 60,000,” said President Monje Carrillo in Cartagena.

Under the motto 'Play for change', Mariano Albaladejo expressed his commitment to “lead the Federation towards a new horizon, focused on innovation, transparency and the comprehensive development of Murcian football.” In this way, it is committed to “the need for effective and transparent management of resources, as well as the importance of building an inclusive environment that encourages the participation of all sectors, from players, coaches, referees, boards of directors, club presidents from soccer, inclusive soccer, beach soccer and women, to fans and sponsors.