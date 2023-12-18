The Directorate of Competitions and Operations of the South American Football Confederation reported that the draw for the Preliminary Phases of the CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 and CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 will take place this Tuesday, December 19, 2023,

The FIRST PHASE of the tournament (Preliminary Phase) will be played as follows:

Of the 44 qualified teams, 32 teams will begin the First Phase, which will be played between teams from the same country, in a single-match national phase.

The First Phase will be played by the classified teams from: Bolivia (4), Chile (4), Colombia (4), Ecuador (4), Paraguay (4), Peru (4), Uruguay (4) and Venezuela (4).

To determine the matches for the First Phase, a draw will be held among the 4 representatives of each country to define the national matches.

The location will be defined by draw and will correspond to the first team drawn for the definition of each crossing.

The two winning teams of the national crosses from each country qualify for the Group Stage.

in the Copa Sudamericana Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Deportes Tolima and Alianza Petrolera They are located in the bolillero of Colombia.

The draw will begin by drawing a ball that will be team 1 in the first national crossing (team that will play at home in the match) and then its rival will be drawn, which will be team 2 (visiting team). The winner of that match will receive the designation of team 1 of the country in the Group Phase (BOL 1, CHI 1, COL 1, ECU 1, PAR 1, PER 1, URU 1 and VEN 1).

The next ball to be drawn will be team 3 in the second national crossing (team that will play at home in the match) and then its rival will be drawn, which will be team 4 (visiting team). The winner of that match will receive the designation of team 2 of the country in the Group Phase (BOL 2, CHI 2, COL 2, ECU 2, PAR 2, PER 2, URU 2 and VEN 2).

