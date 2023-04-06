In it Anchorage DailyNews Biden’s victory in the presidential elections shared the cover with panda’s story, a cat that turned up in an Alaskan DIY store 10 days after going missing in Washington. I don’t usually read the Alaskan press, but that date required expanding the information field.

I remembered it after reading that the Anchorage DailyNews is the inspiration of alaskan daily, the new tribute from director and screenwriter Tom McCarthy to local journalism. if in Spot light the work of boston globe was essential to bring to light the sexual abuse of the Catholic clergy, here is the diary of anchorage who initiates the investigation into the attacks on indigenous women ignored for years by Alaskan authorities.

That despite premiering on Disney+ it is an ABC product, where it shares a broadcast night in the United States with Grey’s Anatomyexplains both its levity—it is closer to the domestic warmth of Lou Grant than to the elitist gibberish of The Newsroom— like the clichés that weigh down his characters. It lacks subtext, everything is shouted, there are no gray areas; Problems such as the collusion of the media with power or their lack of independence are barely hinted at. McCarthy is less interested in twisting the fang than in making visible a journalism with paltry budgets and oversaturated workers who cover a jam contest with the same enthusiasm —and ethics— as the humiliation suffered by native women —or the misadventures of a stowaway pussycat. Professionals who do not respond to depersonalized investment funds but to the neighbors with whom they share a bar. Their work on the street is essential, they are, or should be, the first trench against false news and self-interested misinformation that poisons social networks, and if they disappear, we will be closer to darkness.

