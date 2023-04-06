Turkey and Hungary are still blocking Sweden’s path to NATO membership, as it requires the approval of all 30 member states in the alliance to add new members, similar to what happened with Finland.

Helsinki and Stockholm applied to join NATO together last year in the wake of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, but their fate diverged after Turkey ratified Finland’s request, while it postponed consideration of the Swedish request, following a long-running dispute over what Ankara sees as support for Kurdish groups, as well as the restrictions imposed. on arms exports.

Hungary also entered the battle line, and ratified Finland’s request, but also said it rejected Sweden’s request.

American-Turkish talks

* This issue was the subject of discussions that took place between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

* Oglu referred to the discussion of Sweden’s accession to NATO and the F-16 deal, but stressed that Sweden had not fulfilled its commitments according to the initiative of understanding due to its accession to NATO.

* The Turkish minister said that Stockholm needs to take more steps to complete the NATO accession process.

* Blinken urged Turkey and Hungary to drop their objections to Sweden, saying that “Sweden is also a strong, capable and willing partner to join NATO.”

* British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for accelerating Sweden’s accession, saying: “All NATO members must now take the necessary steps to accept Sweden as well, so that we can stand together as one alliance to defend freedom in Europe and around the world.”

* German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “Sweden’s accession still enjoys our full support.”

The “F16” deal… and the “Vilnius” summit

The Director of Strategies and Armaments at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies and former NATO official, William Alberki, believes that Sweden will join before or at the “Vilnius” summit, the capital of Lithuania, next July.

Alberki said, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the Turkish government is waiting for a change in the Swedish anti-terrorism law, which is supposed to enter into force in early June, after which the way will be paved in NATO.”

He pointed out that Turkey’s approval also depends on the F-16 deal from the United States, which stalled about 5 years ago.

Analysts said Congress is unlikely to approve the sale unless Ankara ratifies Sweden’s inclusion in NATO.

In October 2021, Turkey requested the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters and 80 modernization equipment for its warplanes of the same type, which are currently in service. However, the Biden administration confirmed its approval and contacted Congress to obtain its approval, but it has not yet been able to obtain it. on the green light.

Stations between Türkiye and Sweden

* In 2022, Sweden and Finland signed an agreement with Turkey aimed at addressing objections to their membership in the alliance.

* Ankara confirmed that Finland and Sweden will ban recruitment and fund-raising activities for Kurdish militants, as well as terrorist propaganda against Turkey. They also pledged to show solidarity and support with Ankara in the war against terrorism in all its forms, and they also accepted not to impose restrictions on defense industries.

* Last December, Turkey expressed its disappointment with the Swedish Supreme Court’s decision to stop the extradition request of a journalist from supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016.

* The incident of burning the Qur’an at the end of last January in front of the Ankara embassy came to exacerbate the crisis between the two sides.

* The Turkish president stipulated that Sweden should hand over 130 wanted persons to Ankara in order for it to ratify its membership in the military alliance.

* Demands that Turkey hand over suspected Kurdish militants and stop supporters of Kurdish movements in Sweden from publicly displaying their loyalties, but Swedish laws make that difficult

As for Hungary, Sweden has angered Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies in Europe, by expressing “concern about the rule of law in Hungary.”