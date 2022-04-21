The Austrian player of Real Madrid, David Alaba felt some muscle ailments in his right leg just before the end of the first part of the match that was being played at El Sadar between Osasuna and Real Madrid, the player, who scored the first goal of his own to break the equality on the scoreboard had to be treated by the white club’s medical staff.
Alaba was able to go to the locker room tunnel on her own feet, walking completely normally. Before the second half of the match began, the merengue defender had to be replaced by his teammate Dani Carvajal.
In the first medical tests that have been carried out, it can be seen that it is a muscular problem in the abductor of his right leg. The scope of this injury is not yet known and in the coming days more tests will be carried out in the Valdebebas sports city to find out if he will be able to be present in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City.
Medical tests are still to be carried out and it is unknown how long the Madrid player may be away from the pitch, so it is not known if he will arrive to play the first leg of the tie next Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.
#Alarms #Alaba #leg #Champions #League #danger
Leave a Reply