Ligue 1 will be practically decided this week. It only remains to be seen if PSG will be able to sing the alirón over the weekend, or before. Those of Pochettino only need to add a point to confirm that they are the champions of France, so with 5 games to go, everything is practically decided. The rival in the next day of the Parisians will be against Lens, a team that is in the fight to enter European positions, so it will be a difficult match.
When is Paris Saint Germain – Lens? The match will be played this Saturday, April 23, starting at 9:00 p.m. in Spain (2:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina).
Where is PSG – Lens? It will be played in the Parc des Princes in the French capital. Its capacity is 49,690 spectators.
On which TV channel is Paris Saint Germain – Lens broadcast? To watch it on television in Spain, it will be broadcast on Cuatro, in Argentina on ESPN Sur, in the United States on fuboTV, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español and in Mexico on ESPN Norte.
In Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and the other South American countries it will be available on ESPN Sur and ESPN Andina. In Central American countries, on ESPN2 North.
Where can I watch Paris Saint Germain-Angers online? For streaming broadcast on Mi Tele, in Argentina thanks to Star+, in Mexico as well and in the United States with beIN Sports CONNECT.
In the countries of Latin America to see it in streaming we can follow it thanks to Star +. In Brazil it is also available on Now Net and Claro.
What was the last result between paris st germain and Lens?
These two teams tied in the first round at one.
PSG
PSG is looking to close a disappointing season as soon as possible to think about the next one, although, now that the pressure is off, it is clear that several players are enjoying the game. For the match against Lens, Pochettino will not be able to count on Ander Herrera due to conjunctivitis, nor on Ramos and Kurzawa, due to injury.
lens
Lens is seventh in Ligue 1, but the difference with the third is only three points. A victory against the Parisians could even place them in Champions positions. Kakuta and Medina will not be available for the match due to injury.
PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Walls, Verratti, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.
Lens: Farinez; Clauss, Wooh, Danso, Gradit, Frankowski; Doucoure, David Costa, Fofana; Sotoca, Kalimuendo.
PSG 3-0 Lens.
#PSG #Lens #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply