You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
David Ospina, injured.
David Ospina, injured.
The Colombian goalkeeper had to be replaced due to a new physical discomfort.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Bad luck does not stop for the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospinawho was injured again, this time in Al Nassr's match against Inter Miami.
The goalkeeper came from a year of inactivity, he was on the verge of leaving the Arab club, he even had offers from Colombian football with the interest of National and Millionairesfinally decided to stay at Al Nassr, a club willing to have him in 2024.
Ospina started the friendly match as a starter and his team was beating Inter 3-0 when the Colombian suffered the injury.
At minute 28 Inter had an attacking play and in the shot saved by Ospina the goalkeeper felt the discomfort and touched his right leg.
After a few moments of being treated on the field, David Ospina had to be replaced.
Now we are waiting for a new medical diagnosis to indicate how serious this new injury to the Colombian goalkeeper was.
David Ospina resented… replaced at 28
PT in the game against Messi's team. He only received one shot and he was injured… a shame! He hasn't been able to start…bad! @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/KXQlJMk6pn
— Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) February 1, 2024
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alarm #David #Ospina #injured #Nassr #match #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply