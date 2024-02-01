





06:01 This is France © France 24

Lot et Garonne is a department in southwestern France created from the union between the land and two rivers: the Lot and the Garonne. Therefore, it is not surprising that some of the most beautiful gardens in France are located there. The stories of these small paradises are surprising and little known, such as that of the impressionist painter Claude Monet, who went to a shop in Temple-sur-Lot to buy hundreds of water lilies for his garden in Giverny. We take a closer look.