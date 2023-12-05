This is how Selvaggia Lucarelli comments on Alain Elkann’s interview with Joseph Graf: “I like him because he’s on the ball, he feels the problems of the real country and he doesn’t hold back”

Selvaggia Lucarelli couldn’t resist commenting in an interview for The print Of Alain Elkann to François-Joseph Grafarchitect and designer who opened the hotel in London At Sloanewith the emblematic title “Big hotels need to be rethought, you can’t see staff in jackets and customers in slippers and shorts”.

To the question of Alain Elkanfather of John editor of La Stampa, on which was his favorite Parisian hotel the architect replied: “The other large palatial hotels should dedicate themselves better to their restoration, and know how to adapt to the 21st century. We cannot continue to have the service staff in evening jackets with customers in shorts and slippers. These large buildings were built for families, for a quality of life that has now completely disappeared. Today they must recreate a new history of large hotels.”

To which Selvaggia Lucarelli he commented on

I like him because he’s on the ball, he feels the problems of the real country and he doesn’t hold back. pic.twitter.com/LPMKZnww3U — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) December 5, 2023

