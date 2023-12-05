PLAION And Forever Entertainment announce that it is available in stores from today FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Edition in version PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series (also compatible with Xbox One).

The remake of Microids of the tactical RPG of SQUARE ENIX therefore arrives in a physical edition also on the new generation consoles, with a lenticular figurine, the game manual and two special lithographs. Below we can see the launch trailer.

FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Edition – Launch Trailer

An exclusive lenticular figurine

The printed game manual

2 lithographs About Front Mission 1st Remake: Play as a member of the OCU or UCS, customize your Wanzer, and strategically use your firepower and terrain to get the better of your opponents. In the year 2090, world conflicts are fought using giant war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Unified Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An OCU reconnaissance platoon, led by Captain Royd Clive, is assigned to investigate a US munitions facility. They are ambushed by UCS Wanzers, setting off a series of events that plunges the entire island into war. Key Features: Experience an adventure in a complex geopolitical universe and choose a side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed and increase its combat efficiency.

Take into account the environment you find yourself in to develop the best possible strategy to quickly get the better of your opponent.

Enjoy the remake in 3D with improved graphics and effects. You can choose to play in modern mode with new features or enjoy the original gameplay. Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series|One on December 5, 2023.

Source: Forever Entertainment via PLAION