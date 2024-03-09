Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The Al Ain delegation arrives in Riyadh, on Sunday morning, to continue preparing for the expected confrontation against Al-Nasr Saudi Arabia tomorrow, in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, and Al-Zaeem performs his final training in the evening, at the “First Park” Stadium, with the participation of all players, as the apparatus insisted. The technician is required to bring the essential elements, along with the names that will not be able to play the match, to increase the focus and determination of everyone, because the team is one family strongly present for the match from which the “Violet” adheres to the necessity of coming out with a positive result, in order to qualify for the “Gold Square.”

The technical staff subjected Al-Nasr’s performance to technical and tactical analysis, and also sent a member of the technical staff to attend its last match against Al-Raed, which “Yellow” lost 101. Al-Ain coach Hernan Crespo seeks to take advantage of Al-Nasr’s technical decline in order to finish it off in the return match, and ensure the qualification card is settled. To the semi-finals of the tournament, to face the finalists from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Al Ain players underwent a special rehabilitation program, in order to accelerate recovery, with the aim of facing fatigue from the pressure of matches and competition on all fronts, after Al-Zaeem qualified at the expense of Ittihad Kalba to the final of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, where the technical staff left nothing to chance. Whether in the “rotation” process, by exploiting some of the basic elements in the formation to start the last match, and pushing others, which contributed to giving the players sufficient rest.

Crespo prepared with an alternative plan, especially since the match is expected to be held on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, as the players began following a special diet, during the past days, to prepare to play on the first day of the holy month, in addition to reducing physical loads somewhat, and increasing aspects. Tactical, and focus on treating the negatives that appeared during the last match.

Crespo was keen to present Al-Nasr’s strengths and weaknesses, in order to focus on them in the return match, which requires great readiness from the players and defensive vigilance, and not leaving spaces in front of “Al-Alamy”.

The eye medical device plays a major role in restoring players’ physical fitness, through a “modern method” in speeding recovery and restoring physical fitness, to face the pressure of matches, which is what happened throughout last February, and is still continuing.

On the other hand, 4 private planes are expected to leave for Riyadh, to transport Al Ain fans, on a mission aimed at supporting the nation’s representative in front of his brother Al Nasr, as Al Ahly youth announced a plane to transport the fans, and the Al Ain administration announced the allocation of 3 other planes, which means arranging for something similar. An air bridge to transport Al-Zaeem’s supporters and provide the necessary support during the match, in which the team is expected to obtain more than 3,000 tickets.

South Korean Park, the Al Ain midfielder, confirmed that winning over a big team the size of Al Nasr, and facing a world player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo in the return match, is considered an additional and new challenge that the team must overcome, pointing out that winning in the first leg by a goal did not give the team the feeling With qualification, but it is a good start that only gives Al Ain the advantage, but the players must redouble their efforts on the field throughout the 90 minutes, to expect a fierce performance from Al Nasr, until we come back with a win or a draw, and therefore we must play with extreme caution and concentration.

Regarding the success in reducing the danger of Al-Nasr’s attack in the first leg, especially Ronaldo, and some of the dangerous elements, he said, “It was a difficult task. I played in a way that closely monitored Al-Nasr’s midfield players. Yes, we made a great effort, but we played with great self-confidence, a desire to win and a result.” Positive, and we must bring that situation in order to fight for our chance to qualify for another step towards reaching the final, and competing for the championship title, which means the necessity of looking at each match separately.”

He added, “Al Ain includes distinguished elements in all lines, and these names are capable of winning titles and competing strongly for the Asian title, but we lack success, with the need to be careful and cautious in front of the opponent, especially in the last minutes, and we missed a player of Lapa’s size and value in attack, but the players were able to compensate.” That is in the first leg, and we hope that he will join the confrontation expected tomorrow, and Al Ain does not fear any competitor, and we are playing for the name and logo of the team, and to make the fans happy.”