Report from consultancy JLL shows that Brazilian companies adopt the hybrid work model more than those in the rest of the world. According to the survey, 86% of companies surveyed in the country use the model, compared to 54% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; 44% in Asia-Pacific and 41% in North America.

The most popular hybrid model in Brazil, adopted by 45% of companies, is the one that comprises two days of office work and three remote days per week. According to the survey, 14% of companies interviewed opt for 100% remote work. The survey was carried out at the end of 2023 with 289 HR managers in companies based in 13 countries.

Most workers approve the model

According to the study, workers also prefer the model of working between face-to-face and home shifts. A survey carried out by IWG shows that 88% of workers consider the hybrid model as an important factor when looking for a new job.

“Professionals working in a hybrid regime adapt their journeys to their lives, reducing extensive daily commutes. This flexibility provides greater control over schedules and increases free time. Companies that adopt this model not only see healthier teams, but also more engaged and productive ones”, points out Tiago Alves, CEO of IWG Brasil.

Traffic gets worse in the middle of the week

In São Paulo, according to a survey carried out by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), the days with the greatest congestion in 2023 were Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, reinforcing companies' preference for the work concept that gained strength in the last year, known as TQQ (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

The data indicates that, compared to 2022, there was an average increase of 8.9% in traffic on Tuesdays, 9% on Wednesdays and 5.8% on Thursdays. On the other hand, Mondays recorded an increase of just 3.8%, while Fridays showed a drop of 2.3%.