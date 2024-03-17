Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the sisterly State of Qatar, attended the final of the President's Cup for Jiu-Jitsu, and crowned the winners, in the adult category for men and women, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated all the winners who deserved to win and climb to the podium of the most expensive tournament, praising the pivotal role played by the Jiu-Jitsu Federation in developing and promoting this sport inside and outside the country.

The competitions were attended, and participated in crowning the winners, by Abdul Moneim Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Federation, and a number of Officials of the participating clubs, and representatives of the federation’s sponsors and strategic partners.

Al Wahda succeeded in winning the men's category title, ahead of Bani Yas, who came in runner-up, while Al Ain came third. As for the women's category competition, Bani Yas topped the competition and took first place, while Al Wahda came in second place, and Al Ain came third.

Abdel Moneim congratulated Mr. Mohammed Al Hashemi who won the first places, stressing that the President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu, with its value and symbolism, stimulates the skills and abilities of the players to provide the best possible performance on the mat, which was heartwarming, thanking the clubs for their pivotal role in nurturing talent and attracting champions. And providing a competitive environment that helps them continue their growth and development.

Al Hashemi extended his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to the sisterly State of Qatar, for his attendance at some of the competitions and his participation in crowning the winners, and he appreciated the great support that the sport of Jiu-Jitsu enjoys from the wise leadership, stressing that it is the first incentive. Behind all the achievements achieved by the game in various forums are the hands of the sons and daughters of the nation.

He explained that the federation is sparing no effort to translate this support by developing appropriate plans and strategies that enhance the country’s leadership on the global jiu-jitsu map, by innovating programs to spread the game, attract stars and create champions capable of shining locally and globally.

Al-Hashemi said: “This year’s edition of the tournament embraced the brightest stars on the local scene, which made its competition the strongest ever,” pointing out that “the wonderful public attendance, the exceptional organization, the dedication of the work teams, and the support of partners, contributed significantly to producing a successful and exceptional tournament.” By all accounts”.

The fights of the President's Cup Jiu-Jitsu Championship were characterized by a lot of competition and competition between the clubs, and the reason for this is that the strength of the fights is an essential element in determining the path of the title holder, as achieving the title in the championship requires a collective effort that is no less important than individual skill, and despite the importance of performance. Individuals are at the level of techniques, skill and physical ability, but victory also requires exemplary coordination and cooperation between team members.

The tournament system requires clubs aspiring to ascend to the podium to outperform all competing clubs and achieve the largest number of victories in matches between players, so all players had to be fully prepared in each round while maintaining complete focus until the final moments of the matches.

One of the most prominent gains of the tournament was the players’ awareness of the true value of cooperation and teamwork in order to reach the goal, which was embodied in the tournament’s competitions and system, where the title went to the clubs that achieved the largest number of victories in the preliminary and final stages, through a collective team effort, based on All players and their contributions are a fundamental pillar of achievement.

Al-Mahrzi: Annabiya’s happiness with the men’s title

Obaid Muftah Al Mahrezi, President of Al Wahda Sports Company, said: Our happiness is indescribable in winning the title in the men’s category, especially since we have been waiting for this moment for four years, and our sons and daughters worked hard and deservedly won their share of the podium, and we dedicate this great victory to His Highness Sheikh Dhiyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Wahda Club, our biggest supporter, and to all officials in the administration and loyal fans.

He added: “This season we recruited a group of distinguished players, both male and female, and there is no doubt that the step paid off by achieving the title in the men’s category and runner-up in the women’s category, and we look forward to continuing to shine in the coming period.”

Al-Kathiri: Unique achievements for “Al-Samawi”

Salem Nayef Al Kathiri, Vice President of the Sports Games Company and Executive Director of Baniyas Sports Club, expressed his happiness with the achievement achieved by the club’s champions in the current edition, as the women of Baniyas Club were able to maintain the title of the precious championship, while the men’s team came in runner-up, after its dominance. won the title for four consecutive years, pointing out that the interest of the wise leadership and the support of the club presidency paved the way for these successes.

Al Kathiri congratulated Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, Club President, and to the members of the Board of Directors on these unique achievements of the club in the Jiu-Jitsu arenas, noting the role of senior management in creating the best conditions for the various games in order to achieve Achievements and nurtures competencies and talents capable of preserving the club’s gains.

Historical moment

Al-Wahda Club player Omar Al-Suwaidi expressed his great happiness with his club’s achievement of winning the President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu for the men’s category after a long wait, and raising the expensive championship trophy on the podium among his teammates, describing the moment as “one of the happiest moments in his sporting career.”

He added: “My final fight against my fellow champion, Zayed Al Kathiri, was a historic moment, and beating a world champion like him is an achievement in itself, but I believe that we are all winners by honoring our country and our leadership, through our brilliance in this exceptional tournament.”

Level convergence

Balqis Al Hashemi, the winner with Baniyas in the women’s category, who contributed to the club maintaining its title, said: “The President’s Cup for Jiu-Jitsu is the most precious tournament to my heart, and winning it is like a medal on our chests that will last forever. The final fight was one of the most wonderful fights I have fought in.” In recent years, I faced my teammate Aisha Al Shamsi, who made the task difficult for me, given her great talent, and I share many technical characteristics with her and similar level, but with determination and persistence, I was able to achieve my goal and reach the podium.”

Podium

Khaled Al Shehhi, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu player, said: “We succeeded in standing on the podium, despite some challenges and the difficulty of the competition. I worked hard to help my colleagues earn the largest number of points to achieve a more distinguished result. Third place in the championship is a good achievement, and we succeeded in coming out with a number of Gains that we build on for the future.”