The Roads and Transport Authority, in coordination with the Dubai Police General Command, announced the geographical expansion of the joint Traffic Incident Management Unit project, adding four new main road axes at the end of this year, bringing the number from the current 13 axes and streets to 17 axes and streets, bringing the total lengths of roads covered. Traffic Incident Management Unit: 951 kilometers in both directions.

This step comes as a continuation of the efforts of the Roads and Transport Authority to achieve the goals aimed at reducing secondary injury incidents, improving the flow of traffic, and accelerating the removal of vehicles damaged by accidents to a significant extent, in line with international best practices.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: The joint traffic accident management unit project between the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police provides a distinguished service to road users by dealing with broken down vehicles, rapid intervention to manage traffic accident sites, and restoring traffic to normal. Natural, implementing temporary traffic diversions at accident sites and in the surrounding road network, assisting road users, and providing traffic support during events, explaining that a number of locations have been identified to station rapid intervention vehicles on highways and vital roads, to ensure their quick arrival to the accident site, according to a response target. It is 10 minutes, and an evacuation target of 15 minutes.

Vital axes and streets

He added: Based on the Authority’s keenness to provide the best services to road users, at the beginning of this year, six main axes and vital streets were added in the Emirate of Dubai, bringing the total axes and roads covered by the project to 13 axes and streets, including: Sheikh Zayed Road (which includes Sheikh Rashid Street and Sheikh Rashid Street). Al Ittihad Road, Al Khail Road (the first phase, extending from the Business Bay crossing to Ras Al Khor Street), Dubai – Al Ain Road, Al Yalayis Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Rabat Street, Airport Road, and Al Khail Road (the second phase, extending from Ras Al Khor Street Al Khor to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road), Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Street – Lahbab, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, in addition to Al Wasl and Jumeirah Streets. Four main axes will be added at the end of this year, including: Ras Al Khor Street and Umm Suqeim Street. , Expo Street, and Hessa Street, bringing the total number of axes and roads to 17 axes and roads, with a length of more than 951 kilometers in both directions.

Mattar Al Tayer confirmed that the Traffic Incident Management Unit project, which is being implemented by the Authority in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, and in coordination with Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Traffic Prosecution, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, has contributed to improving traffic safety levels in the axes. It underwent the project in 2023 compared to 2022, as traffic accidents resulting in injuries and deaths decreased by 6.5%, while deaths decreased by 5% at the emirate level. The project is also one of the most important initiatives that contributed to supporting the integrated road and transportation system in the emirate to improve the rate of The journey time reached 10.2 minutes according to the TomTom Index (the average time required to travel a distance of 10 kilometers in the Central Business District (CBD). The Traffic Incident Management service also contributed to achieving many benefits for road users in the Emirate of Dubai, preserving their safety and saving their time by reducing The negative impact on travel time resulting from traffic accidents, as results were achieved with a response rate of about 6 minutes, and an average evacuation time of 8 minutes, indicating that the Traffic Incident Management Unit dealt with 22,341 traffic cases, including 9,391 vehicle towing operations, during the period from November. 2022, until January 2024.

Strategic partnership

For his part, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, explained that the expansion of traffic accident management in Dubai comes as an extension of the strategic partnership between the two sides, which is based on establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai.

He added: “Since the start of the project in 2018, and within the first phase, Dubai Police has investigated serious accidents, injury accidents, and traffic violations, provided judicial support to the accident unit, monitored traffic cameras, and rescue operations in injury accidents and others, and implemented comprehensive accident management studies.” Traffic in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to preparing a guide to develop the mechanism for dealing with these accidents. The results of the project in the first and second phase showed outstanding results that contributed to the speed of the security response and reducing traffic congestion based on studies. The results also showed a contribution to reducing the evacuation time for minor accidents by 35 percent. %, reducing congestion and associated costs by 25%, in addition to reducing the incidence of secondary accidents.”

He pointed out that, in integration with the traffic accident management project, the relationship of cooperation and partnership with Emirates Auctions contributed to enhancing the common goals towards the flow of traffic and the removal of vehicles damaged by accidents, noting the achievement of fruitful results in this aspect over the past two years, which resulted in the removal of 15 thousand and 538 vehicles on the roads, including 7 thousand and 316 vehicles in the year 2022, compared to 8 thousand and 222 vehicles in the year 2023, in addition to the number of breakdown reports reaching 86 thousand and 624 reports, including 40 thousand and 925 reports in the year 2022 compared to 45 thousand. And 699 reports last year.

He also pointed out that the number of serious accidents reached 7,435 serious accidents, including 3,068 accidents in the year 2022, and 4,367 accidents in the year 2023, while the number of reports of minor accidents reached 177,134 minor accidents, with a total of 83,131. One accident in 2022, compared to 94,030 minor accidents in 2023.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said that the role played by Dubai Police is based on establishing an integrated work system that supports the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai, and it also comes as a continuation of the executive plan for the traffic safety strategy, which is consistent with the Dubai Strategic Plan and the traffic safety plan approved at the emirate level, in order to achieve the goal. The strategy for the Emirate of Dubai is to be a safe and stable city in which the basics of development are firmly established by preserving lives and property.

He praised the strategic partnership between the Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Police General Command and the cooperation and coordination with regard to movement management and traffic control in a way that benefits road users and enhances the sustainability of traffic safety on the roads in an environment where stability prevails and in which the basics of development are firmly established by preserving lives and property.