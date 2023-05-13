Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wahda in a penalty shootout 6/7, after the end of the original and extra time, with a 1/1 draw, to crown the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Football Cup title for the tenth time in its history.

And at the Radioactive Jewel Stadium in Jeddah, with a large presence presented by Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, Al-Wahda advanced through Abdul Karim Yoda in the 35th minute, before Ali Al-Bulayhi equalized for Al-Hilal in the ninth minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half. The fourth minute of the first extra time saw Musab Al-Juwair miss a penalty kick for Al-Hilal. After the end of the original and extra time, with a 1/1 draw, a penalty kick was resorted to, which smiled at Al-Hilal by winning 7/6, to achieve the title for the tenth time in its history.