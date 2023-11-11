He added in a speech during an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh that the policies of collective punishment of the residents of Gaza are unacceptable and cannot be justified by self-defense or any other reasons, and that they must be stopped immediately.

Al-Sisi called for an international investigation into the violations committed against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit began in Riyadh to discuss the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.