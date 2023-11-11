FThings are not going well for Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at the moment. When he presented the government’s growth forecast in mid-October, he spoke confidently of a bottom that had been reached: “We are leaving the valley and then things will go up again.”

When the Council of Experts for the assessment of overall economic development presented its own forecast this week, Habeck’s comment sounded depressing: further measures are necessary in order to “be able to take advantage of growth opportunities”. That’s what you say when you want to put a positive spin on bad news.