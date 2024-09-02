Al Rayyan said in a statement that it had reached an agreement with the player to leave the Qatari club, which he joined in early February 2023 from Angers in France.

Boufal suffered from repeated absences from Al Rayyan’s ranks during last season and the beginning of the current season due to injury, which prompted the club to take the decision to let go of the player.

The alternative is Trezeguet

According to press reports, the eyes within Al Rayyan Club are directed towards contracting with the Egyptian international star Mahmoud Hassan (Trezeguet), a player for Trabzonspor in Turkey, on loan.

Reports confirmed that the player underwent medical tests on Monday in the Qatari capital, in preparation for signing before leaving to join his country’s national team camp.

Trezeguet was absent from his team’s list for the match against Eyup Spor in the Turkish League, which ended in a goalless draw on Sunday.

During the summer transfers, Al Rayyan signed a contract with Belgian Ghent player Julien De Sart for 3 seasons, and included Spanish Osasuna defender David Garcia.

Al Rayyan will compete in the AFC Champions League for the elite, and will begin its journey by hosting Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia on September 17, before heading to Riyadh to meet Al Nassr at the First Park Stadium on the 30th of the same month.

The team, which has won the Qatari League title 8 times, is in eighth place in this season’s standings, with 3 points after 3 stages.