It’s clear that Disney’s plans for the future involve new live-action adaptations of its animated classics. This isn’t something new, as we’ve seen it with The Lion King, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and it’s coming soon with Snow White. However, it seems that we already have an idea for the future of these plans, since the same would happen with Frozensomething Anya Taylor-Joy would love to do.

Through a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she would love to take on the role of Elsa in a live-action adaptation of Frozensomething that, considering the success of the animated saga, could well happen in the future. This is what the actress commented:

“I am looking forward to participating in a musical, as I feel completely absorbed in my current work. I love the challenge of taking on seemingly impossible tasks, it’s incredibly motivating for me. So the idea of ​​singing, dancing and acting simultaneously fills me with excitement. I think doing Frozen would be amazing. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands could be a lot of fun. Plus, it would be a favorite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have kids now, so I’d love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa.’ That would be fantastic.”

However, at the moment there is no official information about a live action movie. Frozen. Even with this uncertainty, the Argentine actress would love to take on this role, and She is willing to audition as soon as rumors start circulating online.. We can only wait. In related topics, more information emerges about the live action of Hercules. Likewise, Inside Out will have an animated series.

It’s pretty much a given that Disney will make a live-action version of one of its most successful animated films in history. It’s just a matter of when this will happen, and it’s likely to take a couple of years, longer than Disney and Taylor-Joy are willing to wait perhaps.

Via: Vogue Hong Kong