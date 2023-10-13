Join the La República WhatsApp channel

They didn’t expect it! Al Pacino surprised many by appearing in the music video of ‘Monaco’one of the songs from the new album Bad Bunny, ‘No one knows what will happen tomorrow.’ This clip premiered this October 13 on the official channel of Youtube of the singer and quickly became a trend on social networks due to the presence of the famous actor and protagonist of the film saga ‘The Godfather’, who is currently 83 years old.

In the first minute of the video, we can hear the classic tape tune. Both well-known artists appear together in a luxury restaurant and, almost at the end of the clip, they have a conversation, in which Al Pacino congratulates Bad Bunny on his work and tells him that he is doing it well. Furthermore, he sings to her: “You never know what tomorrow brings / You never know what tomorrow takes from you” and adds “Nobody knows, nobody knows what will come tomorrow.” Given this, ‘Benito’ thanks him. This interaction made the fans react, who made comments on networks like “What do my eyes see, man!”