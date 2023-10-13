No crazy practices with Geneva car shows in Qatar or mobility fairs: the Geneva International Motor Show returns as a true car show.

As has not gone undiscussed lately: Autoblog was present at the IAA Mobility in Munich. That is actually how the IAA in Frankfurt has evolved after it was decided to hold its last edition in 2019. In fact, the entire editorial staff was unanimous: as a mobility fair it is of much less use than a ‘classic’ car fair. Slaloming through the suppliers’ stands, which is not really interesting for car enthusiasts, and later even through the city center of Munich is a bit cumbersome just to see some concepts and new EVs. A great fair in itself, but it was definitely not like the old IAA.

Geneva International Motor Show

The last IAA in Frankfurt in 2019 actually showed that a trade fair is increasingly losing its relevance. Yet there are car fairs that still try. The organization behind the Geneva International Motor Show also believed in it after 2019. Yet we haven’t seen a Geneva car show, or indeed Geneva, since 2019. That had to do with the coronavirus, which was canceled at the very last minute. No, really, rumor has it that Wouter was already taking a power nap at Schiphol when it became clear that the car show was canceled in March 2020.

Geneva Motor Show returns

Since then, a ‘difficult economic climate’ has thrown a spanner in the works for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions. You could/can go to a Geneva Auto Show, until tomorrow that is. It is only held in Doha. That is not a suburb of Geneva but the capital of Qatar. The meaning of ‘the car show of’ seems less negligible than it apparently is. But the organization behind the GIMS now announces that Europeans will soon be able to get back to work. The Geneva International Motor Show will return in the spring of 2024. That is also the year that the fair has existed for 100 years. And no crazy Qatar practices, the fair is back in Geneva.

No mobility grant

Now we hear you thinking about a big return: yes, that’s what they said at the IAA too, and that has therefore become a somewhat special ‘mobility fair’. You shouldn’t expect that for the Geneva International Motor Show. The organization promises that it is really a car fair where new cars and car design are central. Now the only question is whether car manufacturers will save up their scoops again so they can show them all in Geneva in March. Provided it is interesting, you can certainly expect Autoblog to be present again in 2024.

