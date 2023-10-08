Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Orouba maintained its continued lead in the First Division League, with its fifth successive victory over its host Al-Rams 3-2, in the match that brought together the two teams, at the latter’s stadium in the “fifth round”, which witnessed the victory of Al-Dhafra, the “runner-up”, over Masafi 4-2, while Gulf celebrated. United and Gulf FC achieved their first victory over host Al-Fujairah 1-0, and their second victory against Masfout 3-0.

Al-Orouba owes its fifth victory in a row to the goals of the duo Mohamed Diop (a brace) in the 45th and 68th minutes, and the “substitute” Al-Hasani Tamboura in the 79th minute, while the “double” was scored by the hosts, Lucas Silva in the 10th minute, and Joao Santos in the 56th minute, and the match saw an expulsion. Gabriel Santana, defender of Al Rams, received a second warning in the 45th minute, and Al Oruba raised his score to 15 points in the lead, while Al Rams remained with 3 points, dropping to 15th place.

“Fares Al Dhafra” returned with the three points from its host Masafi stadium with a 4-2 victory, and the goals of the “guests” were scored by Mansour Al Harbi in the 7th minute, Antonio Junior in the 40th minute, Afob in the 65th minute, Khalil Al Hammadi in the 85th minute, while Masafi’s two goals were scored by Radovanovic in the match. The 34th minute, and Salem Rashid in the 59th minute, and Al Dhafra raised its score to 11 points in the “runner-up”, compared to 7 points for Masafi VI.