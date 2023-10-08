FromJens Kiffmeier close

Dead, injured and hostages: The war in Israel is still claiming victims today. The Hamas attacks could trigger a ground offensive. The news ticker.

News from Israel: After Hamas attack, Netanyahu imposes the State of war

: After Hamas attack, Netanyahu imposes the State of war Demos against war : Thousands of people show their solidarity in Berlin

: Thousands of people show their solidarity in Berlin The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from Israel. The situation cannot currently be fully understood. Therefore, not all information can be immediately independently verified.

Tel Aviv – Dead, injured, missing and more than 100 hostages: After Hamas’ attacks on Israel, war has broken out again in the Middle East. Even on day two of the clash there was no end to the bloodshed in sight. While videos of abducted civilians circulated online and new rockets flew from Gaza, the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retaliated with massive air strikes. But is that enough? Experts believe that a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip that will begin soon is realistic.

Israel News: War against Hamas claims 600 lives and 100 hostages – is the ground offensive coming?

The news about the re-emergence of the Middle East conflict had already startled the world the day before. The Islamist Hamas launched the major attack from Gaza. He came as a complete surprise to Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah (Joy of the Torah). The Palestinian organization, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel, fired more than 3,000 rockets. Armed men advanced into Israel by land, sea and air.

War in Israel: After the Hamas attacks from Gaza, the army is positioning itself for a possible ground offensive today. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

War in Israel: Hamas kidnaps more than 100 hostages – including a German

According to the military, several Israelis were abducted to the Gaza Strip. A spokesman spoke of a “significant number” without providing precise information. Israel announced an evacuation of its border towns with the Gaza Strip. The federal government is checking whether German citizens are affected. Previously, videos about the mistreatment and abduction of a German woman were circulating online. The relatives have already contacted the responsible authorities.

News from Israel: Security Cabinet declares a state of war and vows revenge

The death toll rose to more than 600 on Sunday. In addition, more than 1,000 people are said to have been injured in the attacks – on both sides. In Israel, the security cabinet reacted harshly and called State of war out of. “The war that was forced on Israel by a murderous terrorist attack from the Gaza Strip began at 6 a.m. on October 7, 2023,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The state of war allows “far-reaching military steps”. In the background there were discussions about forming an emergency government.

“We will turn all the places where Hamas is organized and hides into islands of rubble,” Netanyahu said in a speech. He called on residents of the Gaza Strip: “Flee from there now, because we will act everywhere and with all our strength.” Israel will take revenge.

War against Hamas: Is Israel daring to launch a ground offensive with tanks?

It was initially unclear on Sunday evening how this would happen. In an initial reaction, Israel started the war and bombed the Gaza Strip and parts of Lebanon with air strikes. However, the Israeli army also reported that in addition to the air forces, the ground troops were also ready for action. In previous years, Israel had dared to invade the Gaza Strip with tanks several times. In recent years, however, tactics have changed and shifted to targeted attacks with drones and missiles. But given the many hostages, a tank offensive could become an option again. In any case, military observers do not consider this to be out of the question.

But a ground offensive with tanks is dangerous. In the conflict that has been going on for decades, the Palestinians have crossed their territory with an extensive tunnel system. They offer Hamas fighters good hiding places and quick changes of direction. This means they are out of reach for the tanks.

War in Israel: Hamas rocket attack came as a surprise

However, the exact counter reaction is still being worked on. The Hamas attack apparently came as a complete surprise to the government in Israel. The Palestinians launched the attack almost exactly 50 years ago after the Yom Kippur War of 1973. The attack on Israel by hostile Arab states on the most important Jewish holiday is considered the most serious national trauma to date. (jkf/with material from dpa)

