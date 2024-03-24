Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Dibba quickly regained third place from Al Dhafra, by defeating its guest Gulf FC 1-0, at the conclusion of “Round 25” of the “First Division League”, which witnessed United defeating Al Taawoun 1-0, and Al Fujairah overcoming Al Jazira Al Hamra 4-1, While Al Arabi defeated its host Masafi 2-1.

Amer Omar scored the only goal for “Al-Nawakhatha” in the confrontation against Gulf FC, giving his team three points, with which it regained third place in the standings with 42 points, two points behind Al-Dhafra “fourth”, which in turn won in the same round over Al-Rams 3-0.

At Dubai Sports City Stadium, Ivorian defender Malek Atanda scored United's only goal in the confrontation against its guest, Al-Taawoun, which ended with a 1-0 victory for the “home owners”, and United raised its score to 39 points in fifth place, compared to 33 points for Al-Taawoun, which “declined” to ninth place. .