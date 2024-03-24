During your visit to the state of Coahuilaon his tour through the north of the country, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardocandidate for the Presidency of Mexico for the Let's Keep Making History coalition, assured that victory to Plan C It is one of the fundamental axes of the second floor of the Fourth Transformation, and he said that only with the majority in the Chamber of Deputies and the Chamber of Senators can be done the necessary constitutional reforms for the construction of a fair, democratic and rights-based Mexico.

“To change the Constitution it is established that two-thirds of the Senate, two-thirds of the Chamber of Deputies and two-thirds of the Local Congresses have to vote; that becomes a Constituent Assembly that changes the Constitution. In their time they changed the Constitution of 17, the previous governments to make a lot of reforms against what was the fight for the Mexican Revolution and the rights of the people, because now we want to reverse many of those,'' he pointed out.

He assured that, through Plan C it will be achieved add to the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, reforms that allow the ministers and judges of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) are elected by popular vote; create the National Institute of Elections and Consultations as a mechanism to defend democracy; as well as raise initiatives to constitutional level like the minimum wage never being below inflation; roll back the latest pension reforms for workers to guarantee a retirement with well-being, among others.

In addition, he said that actions will be taken such as guaranteeing that teachers in Mexico have a decent salary, consolidating the IMSS-Wellbeing system; modify Infonavit for the construction of 500 thousand accessible homes and ensure good water distribution, especially in areas like Laguna.

''Water is poorly distributed, there are those who have many concessions and there are those who have less water, we need to review not only the Water Law, but the distribution of water in our country (…) Just as wealth became highly concentrated, water has also become more concentrated. in many regions and at the same time an intensive program of irrigation technology that allows farmers to have water and be more productive and La Laguna is one of the places where we are going to start,'' he added.

The Morenista guaranteed that during her government The social programs promoted by the 4T will be maintained such as the pension for older adults or the scholarship for young people, but new projects will also be implemented such as monthly support for women aged 60 to 64, a universal scholarship for boys and girls from preschool to secondary school; the construction of more high schools and headquarters of the University of Health and Rosario Castellanos.

''We create rights, not just social programs,'' Claudia Sheinbaum expressed to the people of Torreón.

In addition, Cecilia Guadiana, candidate for the Senate of the Republicstressed that Claudia Sheinbaum's Nation Project aims to continue fighting for the rights of all Mexicans.

''The Fourth Transformation ensures the future of all, that in this Nation Project 100 commitments were presented that are intended to guarantee the well-being of the entire country of all Mexicans and are commitments that focus on safeguarding the rights of all of us,'' he asserted.

For its part, Luis Fernando Salazar, candidate for the Senate of the Republiccelebrated that the people of Coahuila are the best army to defend the Fourth Transformation and the constriction of its second floor.

''Today we have things very clear, here the men and women of La Laguna, warriors of the Transformation, we are women and men who are committed, we are workers, we are and are supportive, committed to a policy of social well-being, of shared prosperity , of what is necessary to build the second floor of the Transformation,'' he said.

Also present in Torreón were José Refugio Sandoval, candidate for deputy for Federal District 5; Cintia Cuevas Sánchez, candidate for deputy for district 6; Néstor Núñez López, coordinator of the second constituency and Antonio Attolini Murra, state spokesperson.