Let’s discover Cristiano Ronaldo’s next destination, a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s boundless wealth
He will like the name. Al Nassr in Arabic means “success”, “victory”, the magic word that has opened the door to Ronaldo’s house for twenty years. Kind of like “obsession”. After Portugal, England, Spain and Italy, his globe could also have Saudi Arabia, an absolute monarchy like Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, or Qatar, where he is playing in the last World Cup.
#Nassr #team #princes #Garcia #bench #Super #Cup #stadium
Leave a Reply