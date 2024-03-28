Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Jazira regained its international players before entering the “important battle”, which represents the “turn of the season”, starting with the confrontation with Al-Bataeh on Saturday in the “17th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and the match with Al-Wasl next Tuesday, in the quarter-finals of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State. .

Ali Khasif, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Zayed Sultan, Abdullah Idris and Zayed Al Ameri participated in the “White” camp during Yemen’s two matches in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup, while Abu Bakr Kamara played with Mauritania against Morocco in the friendly match that ended in a draw. Negative, while other players were found in the ranks of the “Olympic White” that participated in the West Asian Championship.

Al Jazira's Romanian coach, Mirel Radoi, is leading his team in a special match for him, because he is facing Al Bataeh, whom he led during the first round of the current season. The coach did not know the taste of victory with “Pride of Abu Dhabi” in the league, and suffered two losses and a draw in one match.

Al-Jazira has an ideal record against Al-Raqi, which they defeated in the three matches that brought them together in the professional league, including a 3-1 victory in the round match, when the same Romanian was at the head of the Al-Bataeh technical staff.

Radoi sought to treat the effectiveness in front of goal that Al-Jazira suffers from, and is considered the second team this season to waste most chances to score, with a total of 27 opportunities. At the same time, the coach is looking to rotate the squad appropriately, before playing a very strong match against Al-Wasl, with Al-Jazira trying to come away with a title. This season, his chances remain in the His Highness the President's Cup.